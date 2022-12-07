Baker reveals how he made optical illusion cartoon cake

A baker has revealed his technique behind creating a mesmerising, 2d-looking cartoon cake.

Jonny Manganello, star of Netflix show Is It Cake?, made the optical illusion using cheesecakes stacked one on top of another, and some clever tricks using different coloured icing.

The technique involved using black icing lines to create the illusion that the cake was flat.

Manganello said the creation came about as he “has a lot of time on his hands.”

