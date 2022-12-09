Tory MP Guy Opperman has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “utterly irrelevant to this country”.

Harry and Meghan’s explosive documentary was released on Thursday, and Mr Opperman has urged the public to “boycott Netflix”, confirming he won’t be watching it.

“I think they are clearly a troubled couple,” he said during an appearance on BBC Question Time.

“They are utterly irrelevant to this country, and the progress of this country and the royal family that we all - I believe - support.”

