What do Britons think of Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received mixed reactions to their new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

In the series, the couple - who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 - give intimate interviews, discussing how they met, press intrusion on their lives, and racism faced by the duchess.

Public reactions to the series have been mixed, with some praising Harry and Meghan for their candour, and others criticising them for releasing the documentary despite “wanting to leave the royal family for lack of privacy”.

