Prince Harry has revealed that he watches The Crown and “fact-checks” the episodes.

Speaking with the host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, the Duke of Sussex said he has seen both “the older stuff and the more recent stuff”.

“Yes, I do actually,” Harry said, pretending to write in a notebook, when asked if he “fact-checks” the Netflix series.

“Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s important history has it right,” he added, pointing at his memoir, Spare.

