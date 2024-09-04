Viral ‘I’m getting a new heart’ kid shares what life is like after transplant

A six-year-old who went viral for his adorable reaction to the news that he would receive a donor's heart has provided an update on what his life has been like since leaving hospital.

John-Henry Lee, who had been waiting for a new organ for six months, excitedly walked the halls at Cleveland Clinic Children’s hospital.

His mother Sarah Lee told The Independent that the youngster "doesn't do anything relaxed any more" since having the transplant.

"He was just so excited to see the outside... When he was able to go outside and play and run, that was probably the best feeling for him, you know, riding in a car, things we take advantage of."