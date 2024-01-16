Four new species of deep-sea octopus swim in Costa Rica

Four new species of deep-sea octopus have been filmed swimming in the sea off Costa Rica in footage released by the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Researchers on the Falkor (too) vessel discovered two octopus nurseries affiliated with hydrothermal springs during their first expedition in June 2023, and six months later confirmed they appear to be active all year.

Scientists also found several other new octopus species away from the springs.

The four species have been identified and are currently being described by Dr Janet Voight, associate curator of invertebrate zoology from the Field Museum of Natural History, and Fiorella Vasquez from the Zoological Museum at the University of Costa Rica.