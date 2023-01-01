Rome: 70-year-old dives into Tiber River in New Year’s Day tradition

Italians braved the icy waters of Rome’s River Tiber on Sunday, 1 January, to ring in the New Year.

Among the divers was 70-year-old Maurizio Palmulli, known as “Mister OK”, who took the plunge off Ponte Cavour at noon for the 35th time.

The tradition began in 1946, when Rick De Sonay jumped into the river to celebrate his birthday. He became known as the original “Mister OK” in honour of the gesture he made to the crowd watching his dive to let them know it had gone well.

