Firefighters called to New York home get spooky Halloween surprise

A fire department in New York got a spooky surprise after they were called to reports of a blaze in Glens Falls last Saturday (30 September).

Realistic-looking decorations inside the home appeared so believable that a concerned onlooker called 911 to report a confirmed structure fire and the Glens Falls Firefighters were dispatched.

The decorations, which are at a property in in the area of Sanford Street, will be displayed until the end of October according to the fire department.