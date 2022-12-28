New Year’s Eve glitterball installed in Times Square ahead of New York countdown

New York City is getting ready for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, which will once again take place in the iconic Times Square.

The famous glitterball, covered in Waterford crystal panels, has now been installed ahead of the party.

According to the New Year’s Eve organisers, the crystals represent love, wisdom, happiness, goodwill and other positive messages.

The ball is 12 feet in diameter and weighs over 11,000 pounds, with over 2600 crystal panels.

This year, for the first time since before the pandemic, there will be no Covid-related restrictions on visitors.

