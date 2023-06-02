Adorable penguin chicks take swimming lessons at New York zoo

A pair of penguin chicks are nearly ready to go on exhibit at the Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, thanks to swimming lessons from zookeepers behind the scenes.

Chicks Alfredo and Fernando got their first swimming lesson last month, in a small tank where keepers can keep a close eye on their progress.

A video shared by the zoo on Tuesday shows Alfredo and Fernando getting more comfortable in the water.

“They’ve almost finished growing into their juvenile plumage and will be able to go on exhibit very soon,” the zoo tweeted alongside the video.