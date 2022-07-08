'Psychic' seal predicts who the next prime minister will be

A "psychic" seal who correctly predicted the results of some of England's Euro 2020 matches has cast her vote on who she thinks will be the next prime minister following Boris Johnson's resignation on Thursday (7 July).

This video shows Banana shuffling towards the candidate she thinks could get the top job - Ben Wallace or Penny Mordaunt.

While the seal, who lives at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek, correctly predicted that the Three Lions would beat Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, she incorrectly predicted that England would beat Italy in the final.

