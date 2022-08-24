Elderly woman with goal to 'dance again' waltzes with NHS worker

An elderly woman showed that she’s still got some moves as she waltzed with an NHS worker in her first dance in 30 years.

Edna, 91, has been undergoing physiotherapy with the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust to help her with her mobility and balance.

She fulfilled her treatment goal of “being able to dance again” with her physiotherapy assistant Craig as they swayed to “The Last Waltz” by Engelbert Humperdinck.

The video has been a hit on social media, with Twitter users describing it as “absolutely beautiful.”

