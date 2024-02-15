Therapy pony visits hospital to cheer up patients in their sick beds

A hospital in Kent welcomed a visit from a miniature pony this week, as part of an ongoing drive to use animal therapy to boost patient recovery and experience.

Therapy pony George, a four-year-old Miniature Shetland, trotted into Medway NHS Foundation Trust’s Sheppey Frailty Unit - much to the delight of patients and staff.

‘’For most patients, it is something new and different - therapy animals like George can help to improve people’s well-being and mental health,” owner Michelle Burney said.

“It was lovely to see the sheer joy on their faces when we walked in.”

George represents the Faversham-based organisation George And Friends Animal Therapies, run by Ms Burney, a former NHS worker.