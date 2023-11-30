The North Face flew a customer to the top of a mountain in a private helicopter to deliver a new jacket to her after she complained about the quality of her waterproof coat.

Jenn Jensen posted a video showing her soaked by rain wearing one of the brand’s items and asked The North Face to “express deliver” a new jacket to the top of Hooker Valley in New Zealand - they did so via helicopter in a new video appearing to be an advertisement.

It comes as Stanley offered to replace a customer’s vehicle after she posted a video with her cup still intact inside her car after a crash.