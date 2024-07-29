Independent TV
02:11
Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space
Six astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) marked the beginning of the Paris Olympics in weightlessness.
A video by Nasa showed the various astronauts holding a fake torch and participating in exercises reminiscent of the sports played during the Games.
Astronaut Matthew Dominick closed the video with a message to the Olympic athletes.
“We, of course, have had the benefit of weightlessness. We can’t imagine how hard this must be to be such a world class athlete. Doing your sports under actual gravity,” he said.
“So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to every single athlete in the Olympic Games, Godspeed.”
