Omid Scobie opens up on ‘upsetting’ revelation about Harry and William’s relationship

Endgame author Omid Scobie has opened up about the “upsetting” revelation he says he found out about the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry while writing his book.

The royal reporter told Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Tuesday (28 November) that he wanted to examine Prince William’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex after the release of Harry’s book Spare.

“Harry was talking about wanting those reconciliations with his family, those moments to sit down and find accountability... it was a little upsetting to discover that for neither of them, nothing has changed,” Scobie added.