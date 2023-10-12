Twin pandas born in South Korea appear in public for first time

Twin pandas born in South Korea appeared before the public for the first time on Thursday 12 October to mark the announcement of their names.

One has been called Rui Bao and the other Hui Bao, meaning wise treasure and shining treasure respectively.

The pandas have just started crawling and Everland theme park - where the animals live - will be shown off to the public once they start following their mother, according to keeper Kang Chul-won.

Their parents, female panda Ai Bao and her partner Le Bao, came to the zoo from China on a 15-year lease.