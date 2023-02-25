Meet the golden retriever helping Ukrainian girls deal with trauma

Ukrainian girls left traumatised by Russia’s invasion of their country are receiving help from a golden retriever named Parker, who is specially trained to help stress.

Save the Children are delivering child-friendly social recreational services in schools and communities in Ukraine, one year into the Russian invasion.

“The way we were playing felt like love from Parker”, says nine-year-old Victoriya, who loves the dog’s ‘tricks’.

“I was interested because my own dog knows only two commands: lie down and sit. It’s very cool when a dog is trained and knows what to do.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.