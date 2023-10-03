Lock-picking pet parrot found more than 30 miles away after search

A crafty pet parrot was found more than 30 miles away from home after he picked a lock and escaped his cage.

Owner Lorrett McCutcheon found that her bird - called Albert Sebastian - had managed to jimmy the latch on his enclosure before disappearing from their home in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

The devastated 53-year-old and her husband spent four days searching and had nearly given up hope when a parrot matching Albert’s description was found on a farm 32 miles away in the Ayrshire village of Beith.

“Every area where the cage opens has an extra padlock. It’s like Fort Knox," McCutcheon said.