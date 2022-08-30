Happy Feet: Penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear at San Diego Zoo

A member of San Diego Zoo’s African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopaedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The four-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot.

Wildlife care specialists at the zoo fitted the penguin with his special shoes after noticing him “limping on his left foot”.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

