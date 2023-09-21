Thousands of minks are on the run in Pennsylvania, after escaping a fur farm.

The animals animals were liberated by an “unknown actor” who cut a hole in a fence of the site in Rockefeller Township in the early hours of Sunday 17 September, according to a report from Pennsylvania state police.

Between 6,000 and 8,000 were released, according to authorities, adding that “numerous state agencies and farm staff are working on recovering the mink that escaped the fence”.

State senator Lynda Schlegel Culver also released a statement, advising residents not to approach or attempt to catch minks without a safe and proper trap.

“Live minks can be dangerous and may bite,” the statement read.