Matthew Perry opens up about drug use in new memoir

Matthew Perry has candidly written about his drug use in a new autobiography.

The Friends star spoke to People magazine ahead of the book’s release in early November, revealing that he almost died after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Mr Perry said that he waited to write his memoir until he was “safely sober,” and hopes that the book will help people.

“I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything,” Mr Perry added.

