Mother bans children watching Peppa Pig because of ‘negative stereotypes’

A mother has revealed she has banned her young children from watching popular television show Peppa Pig.

Brittany Balinski says she does not want her children watching the show because of “negative stereotypes”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (28 February), Ms. Balinski said: “The dad is considered to be fat and lazy, and I don’t want my children to have that language or have acceptance of that behaviour.”

In response, Hasbro, who produces Peppa Pig, said Peppa is a “confident, young girl, empowered to speak her mind and express how she feels”.