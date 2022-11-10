Parents make daughters ‘period boards’ to help them through time of the month

A mother and father have shared their own unique way of helping their daughters through their time of the month.

Tifany Allen-Ciota and Michael Ciota make “period boards” for their two daughters monthly, fully loaded with treats, painkillers, and sanitary products.

In this video, Tifany demonstrates how she puts the board together, explaining she greets her “emotional” child with it at the door, and comes equipped with chocolate “in case she’s raging.”

After the job is done, she then lifts up a bottle of wine, saying: “And maybe some of this for mom and dad.”

Sign up for our newsletters.