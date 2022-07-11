Hundreds of waddling ducks block road in Philippines before diving into field

Hundreds of waddling ducks were caught on camera blocking a road in the Philippines before jumping into a rice paddy field.

Adorable footage shows the water birds taking over the tarmac, before diving into agricultural fields in Laguna province last month.

The ducks are regularly taken to the fields to feed on pests such as snails, worms, and other bugs.

“Only one farmer watched over them but they appeared to know what to do and where to go. They did not even block the road so there was no traffic jam,” onlooker Mckean Calucag said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.