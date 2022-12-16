Fearless man removes snake with bare hands after finding it slithering in bathroom

A brave man fearlessly caught a snake using his bare hands, after it had slithered into his home in the Philippines.

Adrian Tagle heard his brother screaming from the toilet and when he went to check out the issue, he found the creature hiding under a cabinet.

He quickly scooped it up without any special equipment, before removing it from his house in Caloocan City

“It was the rainy season, that’s why many snakes come out of their nests to look for a new shelter,” Tagle explained.

