A baseball fan was reportedly denied entry to a Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on Wednesday night (27 September) when he attempted to get in with an “emotional support alligator”.

The man, identified as Joie Henney, has the alligator - named Wally - to help with his mental health.

Footage of the pair outside Citizens Bank Park has been shared across social media, which shows Henney discussing the reptile with other fans.

He admitted that the alligator sometimes sleeps in his bed and in other places around the house.

Wally also has his own TikTok account with over 110,000 followers.

The Independent has reached out to Citizens Bank Park for comment.