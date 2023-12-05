Rowdy plane passenger slaps fellow traveller before removal from flight

A rowdy plane passenger was filmed slapping a fellow traveller on a Scoot airlines flight to Manila on Friday, 1 December.

Dramatic footage captures a scuffle between an Australian man and an American man, with the Australian left on the floor with blood on his face.

Local media reported that the Australian was escorted by Filipino police off the packed aircraft.

A Scoot spokesperson said a passenger was restrained and handed over to local authorities upon arrival in Manila due to unruly behaviour.