Plane passenger filmed adopting ‘wild’ sleeping position on long-haul flight

A plane passenger’s unusual sleeping position on a long-haul flight was captured on video, leaving TikTok viewers baffled.

Natalie Bright recorded her father catching some z’s on the floor of an aircraft during a 15-hour journey in a clip that has racked up more than 11 million views so far.

Her father appeared to turn the tiny space into a makeshift bed between two rows of seats.

“Flying economy for 15 hours? No problem,” Bright wrote.

Some social media users were horrified by Bright’s father on the floor, with one commenting: “That’s actually wild... those carpets are not clean.”