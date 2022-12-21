Clever four-year-old ‘saves mother’s life’ in 999 call released by police

Police have released the audio of a 999 call where a clever four-year-old “saved her mother’s life” by dialling for help.

Mya was taught about the emergency line just the week prior to witnessing her mum collapsing on the floor at their home.

Her mother suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder, which can cause stroke-like symptoms and seizures.

The child can be heard telling police controller Paul Dawes that she’s “just having a bit of my lunch” when he asked what she was doing.

She then told him her mum had fallen over and was “sleeping.”

