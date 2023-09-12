A river of red wine ran through a Portuguese village on Monday (11 September) after a distillery’s tanks failed, releasing around 2.2 million litres of the drink into the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro.

Footage captured by Ava Nunes shows the bizarre spectacle.

Wine covers the entire width of the street, running in torrents down its gully.

The resident said she has wine residue on her walls and that the wine drenched her plants.

Ms Nunes added that the distillery’s two tanks burst around 10:30am local time (09:30 GMT), spilling enough wine into the streets to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool according to officials.