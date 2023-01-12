Stacey Solomon shares details of ‘surprise’ pregnancy with Lorraine: ‘Nearly there now’

Stacey Solomon has shared details of her “surprise” pregnancy with Lorraine Kelly.

The Loose Women star believes she is “nearly there now” and is expecting to give birth “very soon”.

“We’re just so grateful, it was a surprise but we’re so grateful we get the chance to do it again, we love being parents,” Solomon said of her and her partner, Joe Swash.

She then joked that Joe is not “well trained” and suggested it’s fine he’s not as organised and tidy as her.

