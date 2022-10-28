David Walliams and Lewis Capaldi surprise Pride of Britain award winners

David Walliams and Lewis Capaldi were among the stars who have surprised Pride of Britain Awards winners.

Tobias Weller, 11, won an award for completing endurance challenges while Lucy Montgomery, 15, was recognised for saving the lives of her father and a family friend.

Walliams surprised Tobias, who was reading from his book Gangster Granny at a school, with a golden envelope revealing that he’d won an award, while Capaldi did the same for Lucy on the set of The Jonathan Ross Show before treating her to a performance of one of his songs.

Sign up to our newsletters.