Madagascan lemur picks nose using specialised fingers in never-before-seen footage

Researchers have, for the first time, captured a lemur picking its nose and licking its finger clean.

The findings, published in the Journal of Zoology, could help scientists discover the functional role of nose picking across 12 different primate species - including humans - known for the habit.

Footage shows the aye-aye, a long-fingered lemur, inserting a digit up its nostrils and licking its finger.

“It was impossible not to notice this aye-aye picking its nose. This was not just a one-off behaviour but something that it was fully engaged in,” the paper’s lead author Anne-Claire Fabre said.

Sign up to our newsletters.