Prince Andrew determined to not leave Royal Lodge residence

Prince Andrew is determined not to leave his Royal Lodge residence despite King Charles giving him Frogmore Cottage as part of a royal property shake-up, it has been claimed.

King Charles has embarked on a shake-up of royal households in recent months, it has been reported, with the Duke of York, 63, set to be moved from Royal Lodge a the 30-room, Grade II listed mansion, in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew was handed the keys to Frogmore Cottage by the monarch two months ago.

A source told OK! magazine: “Andrew is adamant that he is staying at Royal Lodge for the remainder of his lease.

“He will not move into Frogmore without a fight.”

They added: "Royal Lodge is his home and he will do everything in his power to remain in the property.

"The handover date was expected in July or August but he’s not going anywhere.”

