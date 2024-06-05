The Duchess of York has responded to reports that she and Prince Andrew have been asked to leave the Royal Lodge.

Sarah Ferguson suggested she is “a very lucky guest” in the house, but refused to be drawn on the reported row between the Duke of York and King Charles.

The King has reportedly asked his brother to leave the 30-room Windsor mansion and move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

“I’m a very lucky guest... but I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the safest place to be,” Sarah said, when asked about the situation on Good Morning Britain.

“Let the brothers discuss it themselves.”