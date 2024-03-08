The Duke of Edinburgh wiped away tears as his wife surprised him on Friday, 8 March, with a tribute ahead of his 60th birthday.

Prince Edward will celebrate his landmark birthday on Sunday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh took to the stage at the end of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds, describing Edward as “the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands” and “still my best friend.”

The duke was visibly emotional after Sophie described how, like his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, “my husband never seeks compliments for himself”.