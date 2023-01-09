Watch: Prince Harry reveals he spent time with the Queen after her death

The Duke of Sussex revealed that he did not make it to Balmoral before his grandmother died, but spent time with her after her death.

Prince Harry told Anderson Cooper that he was “not invited” on a plane with other royals as they rushed to be by the Queen’s side. By the time Harry arrived, the Queen had died.

“I went upstairs, took my jacket off, walked in and just spent some time with her alone,” Harry said “I was happy for her.”

This comes ahead of the release of Harry’s book ‘Spare’, which details his dramatic exit from the British royal family.

Sign up to news alerts here