Prince Harry says he 'gobbled mushroom chocolates' at Courteney Cox's house

The Duke of Sussex has recalled a time when he “gobbled” magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house in his autobiography, Spare.

In an extract seen by US Weekly, Prince Harry wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party.

Harry said that, as a Friends “fanatic,” the idea of crashing at Cox’s house was “highly amusing.”

The duke recalled that he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” at the house.

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he wrote.

