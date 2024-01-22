Prince Harry receives award for helicopter pilot skills from John Travolta

The Duke of Sussex was presented with a medal for his service as a helicopter in the British Army by John Travolta at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards on Friday, 19 January.

Prince Harry was honoured for his service while in the British Army.

The actor and recreational pilot presented the prince with the award on stage in Los Angeles.

Harry jokingly told Travolta: "Thanks very much, Captain John... Don’t go running away. I was one year old when you danced with my mum, as you told everybody here, and continue to dine out on that... But look at us now.”