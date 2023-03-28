Prince Harry’s two words of advice for media on second day of High Court hearing

Prince Harry had just two words of advice for reporters who had gathered outside the High Court ahead of his arrival.

The prince is one of a group of high-profile individuals who have accused the Daily Mail publishers of privacy breaches.

In a witness statement, he accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him about the alleged phone hacking.

As he walked into the building for the second day of the preliminary hearing, he addressed the reporters and said: “Stay dry.”

