Prince Harry and Meghan wear poppies during US veteran event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly wore poppies as they attended a special veterans event in the US on Wednesday (8 November).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening of a new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility for veterans called The Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility.

Harry served in the army for ten years. He has spoken openly of the two tours he undertook in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Susses has also raised money for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women via the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.