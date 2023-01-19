Meghan Markle’s estranged sister believes Prince Harry “needs counselling” because he’s “stuck at an adolescent stage of resentment over a whole host of issues”.

Samantha Markle launched a fresh attack on the couple during an interview with GB News on Wednesday.

“I think he is lacking in empathy, remorse and shame,” she said.

“He is so under-developed and introspective that he needs to get counselling in my opinion because I think he is stuck at an adolescent stage of resentment over a whole host of issues.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.