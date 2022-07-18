Prince Harry says he knew Meghan was his ‘soulmate’ during trip to Africa speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a speech to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, the Duke of Sussex has warned of a “global assault on democracy and freedom” as he spoke about the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

He also addressed the dangers of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, “weaponising lies and disinformation”, the war in Ukraine and abortion laws in the US.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.