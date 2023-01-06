Prince Harry has spoken of seeing the “red mist” in his brother, William, during an alleged altercation, where he believes the Prince of Wales wanted him to “hit him back”.

An extract from Harry’s new book, Spare, claims he was physically attacked by William in 2019.

“What was different here was this level of frustration, I talk about the red mist I had for so many years and I saw this red mist in him,” Harry said.

“He wanted me to hit him back.”

Harry: The Interview, airs on ITV1 and ITX at 9pm on 8 January.

