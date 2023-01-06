Spare: Prince Harry reveals he once believed Princess Diana faked her death

In his autobiography Spare, the Duke of Sussex has revealed that he once believed that his mother, Princess Diana, had faked her own death to escape the press, Page Six reports.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris when Prince Harry was 12 years old.

When his mother died, Harry was staying at Balmoral Castle.

The prince wrote that during his stay, “suspicion took hold, which then became a firm belief... Her life’s been miserable, she’s been hounded, harassed, lied about, lied to. So she’s staged an accident as a diversion and run away.”

