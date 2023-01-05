Prince Harry details alleged physical attack by brother William in new book

Prince Harry allegedly claims William physically attacked him in an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In a reported leaked extract of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming autobiography Spare, Harry alleges the altercation took place at his London home in 2019, when his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he writes.

Sign up for our newsletters.