Prince Harry asked a South African choir for a group hug at a summit in Tokyo after its conductor told him he was "so modest for such an icon".

Stellenbosch University posted footage of their choir group meeting the prince. He told the singers: "keep spreading the love" and asked them for a group hug. He then counted them off as they shouted "South Africa" and cheered.

Their conductor André van der Merwe praised Harry for the meeting, saying: "Thank you that you spent so much time with us, for such an icon, so modest."