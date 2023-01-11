Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace Prince William allegedly broke

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the necklace that he alleges in his memoir, Spare, that Prince William broke during a physical altercation in 2019.

Prince Harry was asked about the piece of jewellery during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, 10 January.

The necklace has since been fixed, Harry said.

In his autobiography, the prince claimed that his older brother once “grabbed him by the collar” and “knocked him to the floor” during an argument over the Duchess of Sussex.

