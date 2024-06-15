Prince Louis waves to crowds from Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis has been spotted waving to crowds on the Trooping the Colour parade, as he joined his mother, the Princess of Wales, and his siblings in the carriage.

The youngster has earned quite the reputation for his cheeky nature at royal events, including previous Trooping the Colours, which have seen him imitate military planes, cover his ears, and ask plenty of questions.

The six-year-old is expected to join his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast.